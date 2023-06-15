Moscow Alarmed With US Efforts to Impose Mediation in Stepanakert-Baku Dialogue

Russia is concerned about reports that the US is trying to impose mediation in dialogue between Stepanakert and Baku, including through threats of use of force, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, a diplomatic source in Washington told Sputnik that Washington forces the representatives of the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh to meet with the representatives of Azerbaijan in a third country in an ultimatum form. If Stepanakert refuses such contact, then it is threatened with an Azerbaijani counter-terrorist operation in the region, the source added.

"We are concerned about the information that has appeared in the media that the US is trying to impose its mediation services now also in the dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert, including through threats to use force," the ministry said.