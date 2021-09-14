UrduPoint.com

Moscow Allows Possibility Of Discussing Iran's Ballistic Program - Ryabkov

Moscow Allows Possibility of Discussing Iran's Ballistic Program - Ryabkov

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Moscow allows the possibility of discussing Iran's ballistic program, but only after the resumption of negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"If there is political will, these topics (Iran's ballistic program, Iranian influence) can be discussed. ... We urge the Americans and the Europeans to be realistic so that we first return to the Iran nuclear deal, then we will understand when and how we can discuss these or other topics," Ryabkov said in an interview with RT Arabic.

