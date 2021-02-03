UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, Amman In Talks On Potential Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries To Jordan - Safadi

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:02 PM

Moscow, Amman in Talks on Potential Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries to Jordan - Safadi

Moscow and Amman negotiate potential supplies of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the Arab country, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Moscow and Amman negotiate potential supplies of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the Arab country, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the possibility to deliver Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to Jordan for vaccinating both Jordanian citizens and refugees staying in the country, as we place special emphasis on the refugee problem," Safadi said at a press conference.

More Stories From World

