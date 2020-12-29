Moscow, Ankara Agree Karabakh Conflict Must Not Elicit Mercenary Deployment - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said that both Moscow and Ankara believed that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should not be exploited for the introduction of foreign mercenaries into the region.

"Our shared opinion is that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh should not be used for attempts, from whatever side they are undertaken, for the introduction of foreign mercenaries into this region, and here we have an absolutely unified position with our Turkish colleagues," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the Russian city of Sochi.