Moscow-Ankara Agreement on Syria May Improve Situation in Country - Syrian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Russian-Turkish agreement on Syria, reached last week at the presidents' talks, may improve the situation in the crisis-torn country, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on March 5, at their talks in Moscow, upon a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province and upon joint patrols along the strategically important M4 Latakia-Aleppo highway, which is currently controlled by militants.

"As for the protocol, we in Syria see that this protocol, signed by Russia and Turkey, can certainly have a positive influence on the situation in Syria and on the country's population, as our leader, [President] Bashar Assad has told Putin via the phone immediately after the protocol was signed," Haddad said at the Global Conversation program on Russia 24 broadcaster, hosted by the rector of the Diplomatic academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Yakovenko.

Soon after talks with Erdogan, Putin and Assad held a phone conversation, during which the Russian leader briefed his Syrian counterpart on the agreements reached. Assad thanked Putin for Russia's support to Syria in the terrorism fight and in the efforts toward ensuring Syria's sovereignty.