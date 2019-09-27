UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Ankara Discuss Possible Deliveries Of Su-35 Fighters To Turkey - Russian Agency

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:37 PM

Moscow and Ankara are holding consultations on possible deliveries of Russia's Su-35 fighters to the country, but any contracts are not on the agenda yet, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with Sputnik

THESSALONIKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Moscow and Ankara are holding consultations on possible deliveries of Russia's Su-35 fighters to the country, but any contracts are not on the agenda yet, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended in early September the MAKS-2019 air show outside Moscow together with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan expressed interest in Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, and this topic also emerged during his conversation with the Russian leader.

Erdogan has said that Turkey and Russia are discussing Su-35 deliveries.

"Our cooperation on the matter is developing progressively. It is currently too early to discuss any contracts and to say that we have started some specific operations, but the matter is being studied. Consultations on the level of specialists, experts and so on are being held," Shugayev said.

