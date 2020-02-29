Moscow, Ankara Intend to Ease Tensions 'On Ground' to Combat Terrorists in Syria- Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Russia and Turkey have confirmed their commitment to decreasing tensions on the ground in the fight against terrorism in Syria during the last round of consultations in Ankara, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

"Both sides confirmed their determination to ease tensions 'on the ground' in the process of continuing fighting terrorists, designated as such by the UN Security Council, as well as to defend the civilian population both within and outside the [Idlib] de-escalation zone and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to all who need it," the ministry said in a statement.