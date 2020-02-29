UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, Ankara Intend To Ease Tensions 'On Ground' To Combat Terrorists In Syria- Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 01:50 PM

Moscow, Ankara Intend to Ease Tensions 'On Ground' to Combat Terrorists in Syria- Ministry

Russia and Turkey have confirmed their commitment to decreasing tensions on the ground in the fight against terrorism in Syria during the last round of consultations in Ankara, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Russia and Turkey have confirmed their commitment to decreasing tensions on the ground in the fight against terrorism in Syria during the last round of consultations in Ankara, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

"Both sides confirmed their determination to ease tensions 'on the ground' in the process of continuing fighting terrorists, designated as such by the UN Security Council, as well as to defend the civilian population both within and outside the [Idlib] de-escalation zone and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to all who need it," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Ankara All

Recent Stories

Sana Javed appointed as “Goodwill Ambassador” ..

11 minutes ago

Zalmi down Qalandars in rain curtailed match

4 minutes ago

Two poultry shops sealed in Faisalabad

59 seconds ago

Russia Registers 39 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Malaysia's Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid crisis

1 minute ago

US reports fourth coronavirus infection of unknown ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.