Moscow, Ankara Keep Implementing Sochi Memorandum on Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Moscow and Ankara keep implementing the Sochi memorandum on Syria, the withdrawal of Kurdish forces has been completed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"On the eastern bank of the Euphrates, we continue to work with Ankara on the implementation of the Memorandum of October 22.

Work is being carried out in two areas - preventing repetition of hostilities and improving the humanitarian situation," Zakharova said at a briefing.