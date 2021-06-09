UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Ankara Laud Effort Of Joint Center For Monitoring Karabakh Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:15 PM

Moscow, Ankara Laud Effort of Joint Center for Monitoring Karabakh Ceasefire

Russia and Turkey expressed a high opinion of the effort of the joint center to monitor the ceasefire in Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday following negotiations between the two countries' deputy foreign ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russia and Turkey expressed a high opinion of the effort of the joint center to monitor the ceasefire in Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday following negotiations between the two countries' deputy foreign ministers.

"They gave high praise to the activities of the Russian-Turkish joint center to monitor the ceasefire and all the military activities in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It was agreed to continue effort to unblock economic and transport links in Transcaucasia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats discussed the international effort to settle the Syrian, Nagorno-Karabakh and Palestinian-Israeli crises in line with international regulations and resolutions of the UN Security Council, the ministry added.

"They exchanged opinions on additional measures to eliminate the hotbeds of tensions ... to support sustainable ceasefires and to boost humanitarian assistance and refugee return," the statement read.

In addition, the Russian side pointed to the need to have a "balanced approach to the situation in Ukraine's south-east," and to "inadmissibility of support for Kiev's militarist aspirations and various anti-Russia initiatives."

