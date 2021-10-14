Moscow, Ankara Not Negotiating Recognition of Crimea, Northern Cyprus - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow and Ankara are not engaged in negotiations on Turkey's recognition of Crimea as a Russian region and Russia's recognition of Northern Cyprus as an independent country, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Moscow and Ankara are not engaged in negotiations on Turkey's recognition of Crimea as a Russian region and Russia's recognition of Northern Cyprus as an independent country, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"We are accustomed to the fact that fake information is being spread by Greek and Turkish media outlets ... This is related to the mythical deal that you mentioned," Zakharova said at a briefing.