Moscow, Ankara Planning Putin's Visit To Turkey, Currently No Specific Dates- Kremlin Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 09:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Moscow and Ankara are planning the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey, but no specific dates have been agreed upon yet, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"As for contacts with Erdogan, I can confirm that both the Turkish and Russian sides have plans for the visit of our president to Turkey, but we have not yet agreed on specific dates, specific deadlines.

August was mentioned, other options were mentioned, but we have not started this work specifically yet, although we keep in mind that our president promised (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan to come to Turkey," Ushakov told a briefing.

Putin and Erdogan often talk on the phone and could discuss the issues concerning the grain deal, the official added.

