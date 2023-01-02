Tehran played a significant role in supporting the Syrian government, the territorial integrity of this state and the process of political settlement of the Syrian crisis, which was recognized by both Russia and Turkey, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Tehran played a significant role in supporting the Syrian government, the territorial integrity of this state and the process of political settlement of the Syrian crisis, which was recognized by both Russia and Turkey, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

"Iran has always considered the solution to Syria's problems to be political, not military, and now emphasizes the same principled point of view. Russia, Turkey and Syria have recognized Iran's decisive role in the fight against terrorism in Syria, support for the government and people, as well as the territorial integrity of Syria and completion of the process of political settlement of the Syrian crisis," Kanaani said at a press conference.

The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various armed insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad. Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have also been conducting air and ground operations in Syria against armed Kurdish groups. Moscow and Ankara have been acting as mediators in the conflict within various frameworks, such as the mediation group on the Syrian settlement in Astana launched together with Iran in 2017 or the Congress of the Syrian national dialogue hosted in the Russian city of Sochi in 2018.