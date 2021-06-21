Moscow, Ankara Will Soon Discuss Turkish-Ukrainian Navy Cooperation Plans - Lavrov

Russia and Turkey will soon hold negotiations, and plans regarding the cooperation between Turkish and Ukrainian naval forces will be on the agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russia and Turkey will soon hold negotiations, and plans regarding the cooperation between Turkish and Ukrainian naval forces will be on the agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have very clearly, unambiguously outlined our position on the attempts to drag Ukraine into NATO.

I have no doubt that serious, responsible countries understand very well what we are talking about. We maintain regular dialogue with our Turkish colleagues, and we are planning another contact in the near future. I think we will, of course, talk about this too," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Secretary General Helga Schmid.