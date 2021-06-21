UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, Ankara Will Soon Discuss Turkish-Ukrainian Navy Cooperation Plans - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:55 PM

Moscow, Ankara Will Soon Discuss Turkish-Ukrainian Navy Cooperation Plans - Lavrov

Russia and Turkey will soon hold negotiations, and plans regarding the cooperation between Turkish and Ukrainian naval forces will be on the agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russia and Turkey will soon hold negotiations, and plans regarding the cooperation between Turkish and Ukrainian naval forces will be on the agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have very clearly, unambiguously outlined our position on the attempts to drag Ukraine into NATO.

I have no doubt that serious, responsible countries understand very well what we are talking about. We maintain regular dialogue with our Turkish colleagues, and we are planning another contact in the near future. I think we will, of course, talk about this too," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Secretary General Helga Schmid.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey

Recent Stories

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

7 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

21 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

35 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

37 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

39 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.