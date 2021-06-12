UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Announces 'non-working Week' As Virus Surges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:26 PM

Moscow announces 'non-working week' as virus surges

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday announced a "non-working" week in the Russian capital, with non-essential workers told to stay home, as Covid-19 cases hit a six-month high

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday announced a "non-working" week in the Russian capital, with non-essential workers told to stay home, as Covid-19 cases hit a six-month high.

The decision marks a change of tone for Russian authorities, with President Vladimir Putin repeatedly insisting that Russia has handled the pandemic better than most countries.

"During the past week the situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection has sharply deteriorated," Sobyanin said on his website as the city registered 6,701 daily infections, the highest number since December last year.

Sobyanin added that "thousands" of hospital beds have been repurposed for coronavirus patients.

"We cannot not react to such a situation," he said. "To stop the growth of infections and to save people's lives, today I signed a decree providing for non-working days between June 15-19." The order affects all employees in the Russian capital, a city of 12 million, except for essential workers.

Non-essential workers are not required to work from home during the period, but will still retain their salaries.

Together with the weekends and a public holiday on June 14, it means most Moscow workers will not return to their offices until June 20.

- More young patients - The mayor also announced the closure of food courts and playgrounds while restaurants, bars and clubs will be banned from serving customers between 23:00 and 06:00.

Sobyanin also called on employers to transfer at least 30 percent of non-vaccinated employees to working from home after the week-long shutdown.

Cases have been on the rise across the country in recent weeks as Russia struggles to innoculate its citizens despite domestic vaccines being widely available to the public.

A spike in infections has also been reported in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg, which is co-hosting the Euro 2020 football championship.

Moscow deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova said Saturday that 78 percent of the 14,000 hospital beds for virus patients in the city were currently occupied.

"In Moscow hospitals working with coronavirus patients there are currently 498 people on ventilators, that's almost 30 percent more than a week ago," Rakova said.

She said over the past two months there had been a "significant" increase in the number of young patients aged between 18 and 35.

Earlier this week, Sobyanin said Moscow would be opening several field hospitals to accomodate the influx of patients.

- Slow vaccination - Russia has been among the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with the sixth-highest number of cases in the world, according to an AFP tally.

Kremlin critics have accused authorities of downplaying the severity of the pandemic by only counting fatalities where the coronavirus was found to be the Primary cause of death after autopsy.

On Saturday, Russia registered 13,510 new coronavirus cases and 399 deaths, according to a government tally.

Russia imposed a strict lockdown when the pandemic first swept across the country last spring.

But within months authorities had lifted most measures, opting to protect the struggling economy and pinning their hopes on curbing the outbreak with vaccines.

Officials have registered four homegrown vaccines -- Sputnik V, its single-dose version Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.

Russia's domestic vaccination campaign started in early December, ahead of most countries, but Russians have been hesitant to sign up.

Polls show that more than half of respondents do not intend to get vaccinated.

So far 18 million Russians - or 12 percent of the population -- have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Putin -- who the Kremlin said was vaccinated in private with one of Russia's jabs -- has repeatedly called on Russians to get immunised.

Related Topics

Football World Moscow Russia Young Vladimir Putin Petersburg Euro June December 2020 All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Global Council for Tolerance meets Iv ..

16 minutes ago

CTO directs stern action against violators of no-p ..

5 minutes ago

Uran in Swiss reckoning after high stakes time-tri ..

5 minutes ago

PTI leaders term federal budget as poor friendly

10 minutes ago

PML-N should tender apology for insulting overseas ..

10 minutes ago

England home games 'unfair' says Croatia's Modric

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.