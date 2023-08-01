Moscow Announces Partial Evacuation of Embassy Staff From Sudanese City of Port Sudan

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday the partial evacuation the Russian embassy staff from the Sudanese city of Port Sudan, as well as Russian citizens and their family members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday the partial evacuation the Russian embassy staff from the Sudanese city of Port Sudan, as well as Russian citizens and their family members.

On July 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it moved the embassy in Sudan from Khartoum to Port Sudan due to the ongoing hostilities in the city.

"Due to the high security risks in the conditions of ongoing clashes in Sudan, part of the employees of the Russian embassy transferred from Khartoum, as well as Russian citizens and family members who applied for assistance in returning to their homeland, were evacuated from the city of Port Sudan," the statement said.