Moscow Announces Several New Coronavirus Restrictions Amid Rise in Infections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Russian capital is suspending any cultural events that may attract large crowds, including exhibitions, and restricting the hours of night clubs and restaurants amid increase in coronavirus cases, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Tuesday.

Restaurants and clubs will not be allowed to work between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Sporting events with large audience will require the authorization of the city administration, the mayor said. Students of universities and colleges will study from home.

New restrictions will be in place from November 13 to January 15.

"On Monday, November 9, 2020, 6,897 new cases were registered, the highest [daily] number since the beginning of the pandemic ... And, unfortunately, we may expect the situation to get worse in the coming weeks," the mayor said.