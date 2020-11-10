UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Announces Several New Coronavirus Restrictions Amid Rise In Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:39 PM

Moscow Announces Several New Coronavirus Restrictions Amid Rise in Infections

The Russian capital is suspending any cultural events that may attract large crowds, including exhibitions, and restricting the hours of night clubs and restaurants amid increase in coronavirus cases, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Russian capital is suspending any cultural events that may attract large crowds, including exhibitions, and restricting the hours of night clubs and restaurants amid increase in coronavirus cases, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Tuesday.

Restaurants and clubs will not be allowed to work between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Sporting events with large audience will require the authorization of the city administration, the mayor said. Students of universities and colleges will study from home.

New restrictions will be in place from November 13 to January 15.

"On Monday, November 9, 2020, 6,897 new cases were registered, the highest [daily] number since the beginning of the pandemic ... And, unfortunately, we may expect the situation to get worse in the coming weeks," the mayor said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia January May November 2020 From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

8 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

26 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

26 minutes ago

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.