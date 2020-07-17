UrduPoint.com
Moscow Announces Snap Check Of 2 Military Districts, Airborne Forces, Naval Infantry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday a snap check of troops in the southern and western military districts, as well as certain units of Airborne forces and Naval Infantry per the decision of President Vladimir Putin.

"In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, a snap check of the troops of the southern and western military districts, certain units of central subordination, the Airborne troops and marines of the Northern and Pacific fleets is conducted," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the checks of the troops of the southern and western military districts were carried out to assess the ability of the Russian armed forces to ensure security in the south-west and to prepare for the "Caucasus 2020" drills.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with senior staff that over 149,000 people and more than 26,800 units of equipment were involved in the checks of the southern and western military districts.

"During the check, 56 tactical-level exercises are planned to be conducted among the troops. Thirty-five polygons and training fields are involved, 17 marine polygons in the waters of the Black and Caspian Seas. A total of 149,755 people, 26,820 units of weapons and military equipment, 414 aircraft, 106 ships and support vessels were involved in a sudden check," Shoigu said.

