UrduPoint.com

Moscow Appalled At France's Plan To Create 'Special Tribunal For Crimes By Russia'

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Moscow Appalled at France's Plan to Create 'Special Tribunal for Crimes by Russia'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Moscow is appalled at the plans of Paris regarding the creation of a "special tribunal for crimes by Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, adding that it will have nothing to do with justice.

On Wednesday, the French Foreign Ministry said that Paris had started working with European and Ukrainian partners to create a special tribunal to investigate Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"We are outraged by the statement of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs regarding the plans to create some kind of a 'special tribunal for the crimes of Russian aggression.

' In addition to trying to involve the International Criminal Court, Western countries decided to promote the idea of creating another overtly politicized 'judicial' instance, which, in fact, has nothing to do with justice," the ministry said in a statement.

Paris refuses to see numerous registered war crimes of Ukrainian troops and deliberately ignores them, the statement read.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Paris Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the ..

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child

25 minutes ago
 Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

33 minutes ago
 Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.