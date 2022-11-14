UrduPoint.com

Moscow Appreciates Constructive, Shared Approach To Relations With Israel - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Moscow Appreciates Constructive, Shared Approach to Relations With Israel - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Moscow appreciates constructive relations with Israel, the shared approach to the development of constructive bilateral relations is important for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the Likud party, was officially tapped by Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday to form a new government, following early parliamentary election last week.

"Well, it's too early. You know that the process of creating a coalition, it can be quite long and difficult, so it is important to wait for some results.

We certainly value our constructive relations with Israeli partners, and, of course, it is important for us to have people at the head of Israel and at the head of the government who share a common approach to the further development of our bilateral relations," Peskov said, answering a question about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to to contact the members of the new coalition after the parliamentary elections in Israel.

