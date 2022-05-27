UrduPoint.com

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance Of Arab Countries On Ukraine - Lavrov

May 27, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Moscow appreciates the objective position of Arab countries on Ukraine and their refusal to join sanctions against Russia as they understand the threat the West poses to Russia on its borders, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We appreciate that the countries of the Arab world refuse to follow the lead of the West and objectively assess what is happening in Ukraine, understanding the reasons that led to the current situation, which is a categorical refusal of our Western colleagues to agree on equal and indivisible security in our common region, and do not join sanctions against Russia," Lavrov said in an interview with RT Arabic.

Russia understands the fundamental security interests of the Arab countries, and they, in turn, understand the security threats the West has created for Russia for more than a decade on its borders, trying to use Ukraine to achieve own goals, the minister added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them against intensifying attacks from Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies implemented comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The West has also supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine worth billions of Dollars.

