Moscow Appreciates Support for Russian Natives to Speak Own Language in Paraguay - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia is appreciative of the fact that in Paraguay, people with Russian roots are given opportunities to preserve their ethnocultural identity and to speak their native language, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"And we appreciate that in Paraguay, people with Russian roots are provided with favorable conditions for the preservation of (their) ethnic and cultural identity, national traditions and simply the opportunity to speak freely in their native language," the Russian president said at a ceremony for the presentation of credentials by new ambassadors.

Putin noted that Russia's cooperation with Paraguay covers trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other areas.

The president added that natives of Russia had played a "prominent role in the development of Paraguay and the formation of its institutions, including the army." They also helped shape Paraguay's educational and scientific system, according to the Russian leader.

Experienced Russian officers made a great contribution to Paraguay's victory during the armed conflict between Paraguay and Bolivia, the Chaco War, from 1932-1935, over the control of the northern part of the Gran Chaco region, which was thought to have large oil reserves that were discovered only in 2012. The Bolivian army was supported by German and Czech military advisers.