MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Moscow appreciates US President Donald Trump's readiness to deliver medical equipment, including artificial lung ventilators, to Russia and sees this as a manifestation of a responsible approach to the joint COVID-19 response, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Trump said earlier in the day that the US was ready to help Russia with artificial lung ventilators if needed, noting that the US would soon have many ventilators to share with foreign nations.

"We appreciate with gratitude this confirmation, by the US side, [of its readiness] to provide us assistance if need emerges," Ryabkov said, commenting on Trump's statement.

"We see this as a humanitarian gesture, as a manifestation of responsible approach to the common fight against the pandemic. We acted this way when we provided our humanitarian support to the US side," Ryabkov added, warning against politicizing Trump's readiness to help Russia.