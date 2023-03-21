(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia highly appreciates that Chinese President Xi Jinping paid the first visit after his re-election to Russia, which confirms the special nature of relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a reception in honor of the Chinese leader's visit to Moscow.

"We highly appreciate that immediately after his re-election as the head of the Chinese state, Comrade Xi Jinping came to Russia on a state visit," Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, this is a confirmation of the special nature of the Russian-Chinese partnership, which is built on mutual respect.