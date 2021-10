Moscow Arranging New Evacuation Flight for Russians in Afghanistan - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Moscow is arranging one more evacuation flight to bring Russian citizens back home from Afghanistan, ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Wednesday.

"We are currently discussing the exact date," Zhirnov told reporters.