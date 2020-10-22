Moscow Assesses Bolivian Presidential Election as Peaceful, Democratic - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Moscow assesses the recent presidential election in Bolivia as peaceful and democratic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The election was popular, and was conducted without incidents, in a peaceful, calm manner," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also congratulated President-elect Luis Arce, ally of former President Evo Morales, on the victory.

"Undisputed, convincing results of this vote showed that the political project, which has been implemented in Bolivia for the past 15 years, adapting to internal political dynamics and economic realities, is supported by the majority of the country's population," Zakharova said.