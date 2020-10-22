UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Assesses Bolivian Presidential Election As Peaceful, Democratic - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:26 PM

Moscow Assesses Bolivian Presidential Election as Peaceful, Democratic - Foreign Ministry

Moscow assesses the recent presidential election in Bolivia as peaceful and democratic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Moscow assesses the recent presidential election in Bolivia as peaceful and democratic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The election was popular, and was conducted without incidents, in a peaceful, calm manner," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also congratulated President-elect Luis Arce, ally of former President Evo Morales, on the victory.

"Undisputed, convincing results of this vote showed that the political project, which has been implemented in Bolivia for the past 15 years, adapting to internal political dynamics and economic realities, is supported by the majority of the country's population," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Vote Bolivia

Recent Stories

KP Chief Minister discusses including of various p ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Court Obliges Google to Lift YouTube Restri ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says 'Nothing Bad Will Happen' if New START ..

1 minute ago

Ghazanfar Ali Langha MPA calls on Chief Minister

1 minute ago

NAB Lahore organizes declamation contest among stu ..

4 minutes ago

Israel delegation visited Sudan in push to normali ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.