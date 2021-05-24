Moscow Assumes Russian, US Ambassadors to Continue to Work From Their Countries - Lavrov

Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, and John Sullivan, the head of the US diplomatic mission to Russia, both invited home for consultations, will continue to work for some time from their countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, and John Sullivan, the head of the US diplomatic mission to Russia, both invited home for consultations, will continue to work for some time from their countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

In March, Moscow invited Antonov for consultations. In late April, Sullivan in turn returned to the US. According to official statements, he went back home to meet with his family and members of the new administration.

"We have not cut relations, this is an indicator that something was wrong with them and they need 'diagnostics' and 'recalibration.' Now we assume that our ambassador as well as, by the way, John Sullivan, the head of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow, will continue to work in their capitals for some time," Lavrov said in an interview for Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

According to the top diplomat, the invitation of an ambassador for consultations is a commonly accepted diplomatic gesture that points at dissatisfaction with current relations and a desire to analyze and improve them.

Lavrov added that Antonov holds meetings in the foreign ministry, the presidential executive office, the State Duma and other Russian bodies.

On April 15, the US imposed new sanctions against Russia, including 32 individuals and organizations. The sanctions also forbid US financial institutions to buy Russian government bonds at their initial offering, starting June 14th. Washington further announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats. The Russian foreign ministry said the US sanctions do not satisfy the interests of both countries' peoples.

In response, Russia declared ten American diplomats personae non gratae, giving them until May 21 to leave the country. Moscow suggested Sullivan go to Washington for consultations.