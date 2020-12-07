UrduPoint.com
Moscow Assumes That Venezuelan Parliament Will Be Platform For Dialogue Of All Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Moscow Assumes That Venezuelan Parliament Will Be Platform for Dialogue of All Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Moscow proceeds from the assumption that the renewed parliament of Venezuela will become a platform for dialogue of all political forces, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday.

On December 6, Venezuela held parliamentary elections, with the pro-government alliance of the Great Patriotic Pole parties won over 67 percent of the vote with 82.35 percent of ballots counted. The turnout was 31 percent. The counting of votes continues. A number of European countries have already announced that the elections did not meet democratic standards.

"We proceed from the fact that the renewed National Assembly will become a representative platform for a constructive dialogue of all political forces on solving the problems the country is facing, overcoming the disagreements existing in Venezuelan society in the negotiation channel," Zakharova said.

By supporting the legally elected National Assembly, the international community will help create favorable conditions for the further advancement of the internal Venezuelan political settlement, she said.

