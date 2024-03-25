Open Menu

Moscow Attack Raise Fresh Concerns For Paris Olympics

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Moscow attack raise fresh concerns for Paris Olympics

The attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 130 people has raised fresh security fears for the Paris Olympics, leading France's interior minister to promise Monday that police and intelligence services would be "ready"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 130 people has raised fresh security fears for the Paris Olympics, leading France's interior minister to promise Monday that police and intelligence services would be "ready".

The government upgraded the country's terror threat level to its maximum on Sunday, with France a frequent target of the Islamic State (IS) group which has claimed responsibility for Friday's bloodshed in the Russian capital.

President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that the IS entity believed to be behind the killings -- known as Khorasan, which is a branch in Afghanistan and Pakistan -- had also sought to attack France.

"This particular group made several attempts (at attacks) on our own soil," Macron told reporters after arriving on a trip to the French South American region of French Guiana.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that the Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26, were an obvious future target.

"France, because we defend universal values, and are for secularism... is particularly threatened, notably during extraordinary events such as the Olympics," he told reporters.

"The French police, gendarmes, prefects, intelligence services, will be ready," he added, saying that "we have a very effective intelligence system. We stop plots developing almost every month."

The heads of intelligence services would hold a meeting on Thursday "to discuss all the conclusions of the attack on Moscow," he added.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that 4,000 extra soldiers would be deployed nationwide in the days to come.

"The terrorist threat is real, it's strong," he told reporters, adding that two plots had been thwarted already this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Prime Minister Police Moscow Russia Interior Minister Threatened France Paris July Sunday Olympics All Government

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

46 seconds ago
 Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance

Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance

47 seconds ago
 AC arrests 16 people on price list violation

AC arrests 16 people on price list violation

49 seconds ago
 Crackdown against profiteering, overpricing conti ..

Crackdown against profiteering, overpricing continued in Shaheed Benazirabad

50 seconds ago
 Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles r ..

Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles registration, transfer ownershi ..

29 minutes ago
 Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye steps into preside ..

Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye steps into presidential spotlight

29 minutes ago
LHC judge refers petitions on reserved seats alloc ..

LHC judge refers petitions on reserved seats allocation to LHC CJ for larger ben ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran trade expansion discussed

Pakistan, Iran trade expansion discussed

31 minutes ago
 Senegal anti-establishment candidate wins presiden ..

Senegal anti-establishment candidate wins presidency after rival concedes

31 minutes ago
 Privatization of loss making entities priority of ..

Privatization of loss making entities priority of govt: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

31 minutes ago
 CS Sindh for collecting data to issue Kisan Card

CS Sindh for collecting data to issue Kisan Card

31 minutes ago
 Youths have potential to drag Pakistan out of cris ..

Youths have potential to drag Pakistan out of crises: Hajji Aslam Bhalli

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World