Moscow Authorities Allow Home Treatment for Patients With Mild COVID-19 Symptoms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Moscow authorities recommend home treatment for patients with mild coronavirus symptoms, while hospitalization is needed for COVID-19 patients with chronic diseases, severe symptoms, over 65 years of age, and pregnant women, the city's health department said in an order on Tuesday.

"When examining a patient ...

it is necessary to call an ambulance team by phone 103 to hospitalize a patient: for a mild course of the disease ... in patients over 65 years old; with the presence of a chronic disease during acute respiratory viral infections ” chronic heart disease, diabetes, diseases of the respiratory system (bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); pregnancy," the order says.

Hospitalization is also prescribed if the symptoms are sever, it says.

This algorithm is activated for the period from March 23 to 30.