Moscow Authorities Allow Patients With Mild Form of Coronavirus to Undergo Treatment Home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Moscow authorities have allowed patients with a mild form of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to be treated at home, ordered to isolate themselves, and in case of deterioration, call a doctor.

The relevant order was published on the website of the Moscow Health Department.

The order, valid from March 23 to April 30, approved a special algorithm for treating coronavirus-infected people at home.

"If the patient has a temperature of less than 38.5 degrees [Celsius], a respiratory rate of less than 30, oxygen saturation (SpO2) is more than 93 percent, breathing is free, then the patient remains at home," the document says.