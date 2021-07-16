Moscow Authorities Aware Expats Have Problems While Obtaining QR Codes - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Moscow authorities are aware that there is a problem with obtaining QR Codes, necessary for visiting cafes and restaurants, by expats, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As for QR codes, the Moscow authorities are well aware of this problem. It will be gradually resolved," Peskov told reporters.