Moscow Authorities Aware Expats Have Problems While Obtaining QR Codes - Kremlin

Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Moscow authorities are aware that there is a problem with obtaining QR Codes, necessary for visiting cafes and restaurants, by expats, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Moscow authorities are aware that there is a problem with obtaining QR Codes, necessary for visiting cafes and restaurants, by expats, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As for QR codes, the Moscow authorities are well aware of this problem. It will be gradually resolved," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

