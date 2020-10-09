Moscow Authorities Discuss Possible Closure of Bars, Clubs Amid COVID-19 Surge - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Moscow authorities discuss the possible closure of night clubs, bars and karaoke halls amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, a source in the city administration told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russia registered a new single-day record increase of 12,126 COVID-19 cases. Moscow, with 3,701 new cases, accounted for the largest increase.

"This is at the stage of negotiations," the source said.