Moscow Authorities Discuss Possible Closure Of Bars, Clubs Amid COVID-19 Surge - Source

Moscow Authorities Discuss Possible Closure of Bars, Clubs Amid COVID-19 Surge - Source

Moscow authorities discuss the possible closure of night clubs, bars and karaoke halls amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, a source in the city administration told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Moscow authorities discuss the possible closure of night clubs, bars and karaoke halls amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, a source in the city administration told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russia registered a new single-day record increase of 12,126 COVID-19 cases. Moscow, with 3,701 new cases, accounted for the largest increase.

"This is at the stage of negotiations," the source said.

