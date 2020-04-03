UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Authorities Extend Restrictions On Public Events, Restaurants, Shops Until May 1

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:03 AM

Moscow Authorities Extend Restrictions on Public Events, Restaurants, Shops Until May 1

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, authorities in Moscow have extended restrictions on public events and ordered the closure of all non-essential shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars until May 1, according to a decree signed by the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) As part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, authorities in Moscow have extended restrictions on public events and ordered the closure of all non-essential shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars until May 1, according to a decree signed by the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday.

"To prohibit until May 1, 2020, the holding in the city of Moscow's territory of sports, entertainment, public, and other mass events," the decree read.

These restrictions have also been extended to the food and drink sector, as the city's restaurants, bars, and cafes have also been ordered to remain closed until the end of the month, with the exception of takeaway services.

"To temporarily suspend ... until May 1, the work of restaurants, cafes, canteens, lunchrooms, bars, snack bars, and other public catering enterprises, except for those providing take-away services without clients' visits, and delivery services, the decree read.

In addition, all shops except pharmacies and those selling essential goods will also remain closed until May 1.

All of the restrictions were originally in force until April 5, as part of a decree that was issued by the mayor of Moscow on March 26.

Related Topics

Sports Moscow March April May 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

36 minutes ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

FM reiterates Pakistan's readiness to host SAARC H ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits Bannu, Kurram, reviews arran ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says No Need Yet to Introduce Passes ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for shifting corona positive persons ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.