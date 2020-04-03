Moscow Authorities Extend Restrictions on Public Events, Restaurants, Shops Until May 1

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, authorities in Moscow have extended restrictions on public events and ordered the closure of all non-essential shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars until May 1, according to a decree signed by the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) As part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, authorities in Moscow have extended restrictions on public events and ordered the closure of all non-essential shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars until May 1, according to a decree signed by the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday.

"To prohibit until May 1, 2020, the holding in the city of Moscow's territory of sports, entertainment, public, and other mass events," the decree read.

These restrictions have also been extended to the food and drink sector, as the city's restaurants, bars, and cafes have also been ordered to remain closed until the end of the month, with the exception of takeaway services.

"To temporarily suspend ... until May 1, the work of restaurants, cafes, canteens, lunchrooms, bars, snack bars, and other public catering enterprises, except for those providing take-away services without clients' visits, and delivery services, the decree read.

In addition, all shops except pharmacies and those selling essential goods will also remain closed until May 1.

All of the restrictions were originally in force until April 5, as part of a decree that was issued by the mayor of Moscow on March 26.