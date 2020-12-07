Moscow Authorities Hope to Defeat COVID-19 in Next Few Months, as Vaccination Starts

Vaccination against coronavirus has started in Moscow, and the authorities hope it will be possible to defeat the virus within the next few months, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Vaccination against coronavirus has started in Moscow, and the authorities hope it will be possible to defeat the virus within the next few months, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said on Monday.

"I hope that the system that we have created will enable us to efficiently fight the pandemic. We have already launched mass vaccination. I hope we will secure ultimate victory over this disease in the next few months," Rakova said at the Medicine and Quality scientific online conference.