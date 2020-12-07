UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Authorities Hope To Defeat COVID-19 In Next Few Months, As Vaccination Starts

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 02:09 PM

Moscow Authorities Hope to Defeat COVID-19 in Next Few Months, as Vaccination Starts

Vaccination against coronavirus has started in Moscow, and the authorities hope it will be possible to defeat the virus within the next few months, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Vaccination against coronavirus has started in Moscow, and the authorities hope it will be possible to defeat the virus within the next few months, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said on Monday.

"I hope that the system that we have created will enable us to efficiently fight the pandemic. We have already launched mass vaccination. I hope we will secure ultimate victory over this disease in the next few months," Rakova said at the Medicine and Quality scientific online conference.

Related Topics

Moscow Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic Led to Increase in Cybercrimes, ..

29 seconds ago

Turkish musician hopes to play darbuka for Joe Bid ..

31 seconds ago

China honors models of rural development

32 seconds ago

Romania reports 5,231 new COVID-19 cases

36 seconds ago

Australia's Queensland renews bid for 2032 Olympic ..

4 minutes ago

Hacking Attacks to Grow More Complex, Threaten Mor ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.