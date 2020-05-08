Moscow Authorities Introduce Guidelines on COVID-19 Testing for Reopening Companies

All manufacturing companies in Moscow must test at least 10 percent of the employees for the coronavirus by May 31, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Yefimov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) All manufacturing companies in Moscow must test at least 10 percent of the employees for the coronavirus by May 31, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Yefimov said Thursday.

The manufacturing and construction companies can resume their work on May 12.

The coronavirus-linked restrictions will, however, remain in place for the service industry, educational institutions and some other businesses.

"All manufacturing companies in Moscow must test at least 10 percent of the employees for the coronavirus and do this many tests every 15 days starting on June 1," Yefimov said.

In addition, companies must add dividers to the workplaces where there is no other way to have social distancing.