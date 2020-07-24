Moscow Authorities Launch Criminal Cases Over Mass Armenian-Azerbaijani Altercation

Law enforcement in the Russian capital of Moscow have launched criminal cases into a mass altercation between ethnic Armenian and Azerbaijani residents, Vladimir Vasenin, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry's local office, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Law enforcement in the Russian capital of Moscow have launched criminal cases into a mass altercation between ethnic Armenian and Azerbaijani residents, Vladimir Vasenin, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry's local office, said Friday.

In the early hours of Friday, police in Moscow have detained more than 25 people over a series of clashes in the city's southeast and a raid on a local cafe.

Vasenin said cases were launched under the Russian Criminal Code's Article 213 on disorderly conduct and Article 162 on robbery.

Additionally, Vasenin said that authorities might trigger the Russian immigration law and issue temporary entry bans to perpetrators of foreign citizenship.

As clarified to Sputnik by a source in law enforcement, clashes were between ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis, coming on the heels of an ongoing escalation on the border between the South Caucasian countries.