Moscow Authorities Not Going to Introduce Quarantine Restrictions Over COVID-19 - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Moscow authorities are not going to introduce any quarantine restrictions due to the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"No one is planning any quarantines from any date.

We will look at the circumstances, at the situation. Today, the situation is quite calm and stable, and then we will wait for the vaccine to appear," Sobyanin said, commenting on reports about possible introduction of a new quarantine in Moscow on September 15.