Moscow Authorities Not Planning To Ban Travel To Other Russian Regions - Official

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Moscow Authorities Not Planning to Ban Travel to Other Russian Regions - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Moscow authorities do not plan to ban trips to other Russian regions, such a decision can only be made at the Federal level, the head of the city's main control department, Evgeny Danchikov, said on Monday.

"Of course not. We are not entitled to prohibit such trips.

If the situation worsens, then most likely there should be a federal [decision]," Danchikov said in an interview with Rossiya 1, when asked whether the Moscow authorities plan to ban travel to other regions.

He added that the pass systems introduced in Moscow and in the Moscow Region are integrated so that passes are valid no matter in what of the two regions they were issued.

"There are no problems here. If you received a pass normally, and not from some fraudsters that are frequently reported now, then there will be no problems," Danchikov added.

