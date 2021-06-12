Moscow Authorities Recommend at Least 30% of Employees Work From Home Starting Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The Moscow authorities advise that at least 30% of employees work remotely starting June 13, according to the document published on the mayor's website.

"It is recommended that employers within the city of Moscow provide remote work for at least 30% of their employees starting from June 13, 2021," the document read.

People over 65 years old, as well as citizens with chronic diseases, are also advised to return to telecommuting, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

"We recommend that as many workers as possible who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 work from home, at least 30% of the payroll of organizations. This is especially true for older people over 65 and citizens with chronic diseases who have not yet been vaccinated," Sobyanin said.