Moscow Authorities Recommend Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Moscow Authorities Recommend Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Moscow authorities are recommending everyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or contracted the disease six months ago to get vaccinated again, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Tuesday.

"We strongly recommend everyone who was ill more than six months ago or vaccinated six months ago to get the appropriate vaccine," Rakova said on the Russia-24 broadcaster.

The deputy mayor also said that 90% of all new COVID-19 cases in Moscow "are related" to the delta coronavirus variant.

More Stories From World

