Moscow Authorities To Ease COVID-Related Restrictions For Vaccinated People - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:20 PM

Moscow Authorities to Ease COVID-Related Restrictions for Vaccinated People - Mayor

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that older Muscovites, students and citizens with chronic diseases would be able to once again enjoy the right of some privileges, including low-fare or free city transport tickets, after being vaccinated against the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that older Muscovites, students and citizens with chronic diseases would be able to once again enjoy the right of some privileges, including low-fare or free city transport tickets, after being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"As a first step, older Muscovites, students over 18 years old and citizens suffering from chronic diseases will be able to again enjoy the right of free and low-fare public transport. Their social cards will be automatically unlocked 14 days after receiving the second vaccine component," Sobyanin said in his blog.

More Stories From World

