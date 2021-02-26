UrduPoint.com
Moscow Authority Refutes Rumors Of Forced Vacation For Doctors Over UK COVID-19 Strain

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:10 PM

Moscow Authority Refutes Rumors of Forced Vacation for Doctors Over UK COVID-19 Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Moscow Healthcare Department refuted on Friday, in its comment for Sputnik, rumors that doctors are forced to take vacation in order to return to work by April, when the UK strain of the coronavirus is allegedly expected to start spreading in the city.

Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported, citing sources close to the Moscow government, that the authorities expect the UK strain of the coronavirus to start spreading in the Russian capital in April. The sources claimed that doctors were forced to take vacation right now, in order to return to work in time and tackle the anticipated increase in new cases.

"Medical staffers go on vacation in line with the schedule, which is approved annually by heads of medical organizations," the healthcare department said.

"Moscow has a sufficient number of beds for coronavirus patients. Hospitals and reserve hospitals are provided with the necessary equipment and medical personnel, doctors have gained vast experience during the fight against COVID. Moreover, the positive dynamics in the epidemiological situation allows us to withdraw specialized hospitals from work with the coronavirus," the department went on to say.

The immunization campaign is gaining momentum, with almost 600,000 Moscow residents who have already been inoculated, the healthcare authority noted.

