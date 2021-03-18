Moscow Awaiting Ambassador Antonov to Develop Further Approaches in Relations With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry is waiting for the arrival of the ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, to analyze and develop further approaches in relations between the two countries, the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We are waiting for our Ambassador Anatoly Ivanovich Antonov in Moscow to analyze and further develop approaches to Russian-US relations, which, unfortunately, have been brought to a standstill by Washington," Zakharova said at a briefing.