Moscow Awaiting Formation Of Sri Lankan Government, Ready To Cooperate - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2022 | 08:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Moscow is awaiting for the formation of a new government in Sri Lanka and is ready to cooperate with it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"We proceed from the fact that the events in Sri Lanka are its internal affair.

We hope that the further development of political processes in our friendly country will take place in accordance with its constitution and current laws. We are awaiting for the formation of a new government, we are ready to cooperate with it," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that they hope for a fast normalization of the situation and the adoption of necessary measures to overcome the crisis in the national economy by the new Sri Lankan authorities.

