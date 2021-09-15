(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Moscow is awaiting Washington's response regarding its interference in Russia's domestic affairs, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, noting that the facts to substantiate the claims, which were recently communicated to the US ambassador, were quite serious.

"The data was given to him, this is serious enough. That's all.

We are waiting for an answer from our American colleagues as to why this is happening ... I will not go into detail about these facts. The facts concerned the refusal of a number of Western internet platforms to remove banned content ... Specific facts were given to the US ambassador. He accepted this document as information that he promised to verify. But he said that they had no evidence that anyone was violating Russian law," Lavrov told reporters.