UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Awaits Ankara's Final Decision On Second Batch Of S-400 - Defense Agency

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 03:32 PM

Moscow Awaits Ankara's Final Decision on Second Batch of S-400 - Defense Agency

Negotiations on the delivery of the second batch of Russia's S-400 air defense systems to Turkey are on the advanced stage, with Moscow awaiting Ankara's final decision, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Negotiations on the delivery of the second batch of Russia's S-400 air defense systems to Turkey are on the advanced stage, with Moscow awaiting Ankara's final decision, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said.

"Taking into consideration restrictions related to the global pandemic, I would say making forecasts on the time frame of signing this contract is meaningless. However, dialogue on the deliveries of the second regimental batch of the S-400 are on quite an advanced stage, and we await the final decision of the Turkish side," Shugayev said in an interview with Turkey's Ecoturk tv broadcaster.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara TV

Recent Stories

Russian Official Notes Significant Effect of COVID ..

2 minutes ago

France savours the return of its iconic cafes and ..

2 minutes ago

England bowler Plunkett would consider playing for ..

2 minutes ago

Four US police wounded by shooting in protest-hit ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea to Reopen WTO Complaint Concerning Japan' ..

2 minutes ago

Waqar Younis asks Afridi and Gambir to end their h ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.