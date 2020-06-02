Negotiations on the delivery of the second batch of Russia's S-400 air defense systems to Turkey are on the advanced stage, with Moscow awaiting Ankara's final decision, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Negotiations on the delivery of the second batch of Russia's S-400 air defense systems to Turkey are on the advanced stage, with Moscow awaiting Ankara's final decision, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, has said.

"Taking into consideration restrictions related to the global pandemic, I would say making forecasts on the time frame of signing this contract is meaningless. However, dialogue on the deliveries of the second regimental batch of the S-400 are on quite an advanced stage, and we await the final decision of the Turkish side," Shugayev said in an interview with Turkey's Ecoturk tv broadcaster.