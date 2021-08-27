(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is waiting on a concept paper from the Italy that will provide details on Rome's vision of the role of the G20 in dealing with the recent developments in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russia is waiting on a concept paper from the Italy that will provide details on Rome's vision of the role of the G20 in dealing with the recent developments in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged G7 member states to seek the help of G20 members who can influence the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and India.

"We want to understand what role our Italian friends see for the G20, what added value they see as a result of engaging this mechanism," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after the meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, adding that Moscow was "promised a concept paper explaining this.

"

Russia will soon discuss Afghan issues and the consequences of what happened within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Lavrov said, noting Moscow will be ready to consider specific proposals from the Italian side on what role the G20 might play.

CSTO member states also believe that the G20, along with the United Nations, the UN Security Council, should coordinate their efforts according to events as they unfold in Afghanistan, the Kremlin said on Monday.