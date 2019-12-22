Moscow Awaits Formal Details of US Arms Control Proposal to Discuss Transparency - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Washington has proposed discussion on transparency and rules of conduct instead of arms reduction and limitations, while Russia awaits formal details on paper ahead of talks on a vital arms control treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. Signed in 2010, the agreement stipulates that the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers must be cut by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550. It is set to expire in early 2021 but extending the bill has been widely backed from both sides, although some ambiguity remains in the US position on the matter.

"The Americans said an interesting thing: they mentioned that they are not talking about reduction and limitation, rather they would like to agree on a set of mutually acceptable conditions, transparency and rules of conduct," he said on the talk show "The Big Game" on Russia's Channel One.

Lavrov said Moscow was not opposed to such a negotiation approach but that formal details need to be committed to paper in order to clarify Washington's position.

"I think this is an interesting approach. But in order to understand how applicable it is for us and for other potential participants whom the Americans would like to invite, you need to see on paper their idea of the concept," the minister added.

Washington's recently approved $738 billion defense budget also supports the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) from its termination date in February 2021 to February 2026 in accordance with the law. It also requires the US president to determine and inform Congress if Russia violates the treaty.