UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Awaits Formal Details Of US Arms Control Proposal To Discuss Transparency - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 05:20 PM

Moscow Awaits Formal Details of US Arms Control Proposal to Discuss Transparency - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Washington has proposed discussion on transparency and rules of conduct instead of arms reduction and limitations, while Russia awaits formal details on paper ahead of talks on a vital arms control treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. Signed in 2010, the agreement stipulates that the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers must be cut by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550. It is set to expire in early 2021 but extending the bill has been widely backed from both sides, although some ambiguity remains in the US position on the matter.

"The Americans said an interesting thing: they mentioned that they are not talking about reduction and limitation, rather they would like to agree on a set of mutually acceptable conditions, transparency and rules of conduct," he said on the talk show "The Big Game" on Russia's Channel One.

Lavrov said Moscow was not opposed to such a negotiation approach but that formal details need to be committed to paper in order to clarify Washington's position.

"I think this is an interesting approach. But in order to understand how applicable it is for us and for other potential participants whom the Americans would like to invite, you need to see on paper their idea of the concept," the minister added.

Washington's recently approved $738 billion defense budget also supports the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) from its termination date in February 2021 to February 2026 in accordance with the law. It also requires the US president to determine and inform Congress if Russia violates the treaty.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Budget Nuclear United States February Congress From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

20 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

21 minutes ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

36 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

51 minutes ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.