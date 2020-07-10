UrduPoint.com
Moscow Awaits From Kiev Official Information On Further Engagement In Minsk Accords- Kozak

Fri 10th July 2020 | 07:49 PM

Moscow expects Kiev to provide official information regarding its further engagement in the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement, Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, said on Friday, commenting on Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov's recent claim that the Minsk accords do not reflect the current reality

"It is difficult to say today what this really means. Is this Ukraine's official position, or is it just a personal expert opinion of Oleksii Reznikov? Clarification is needed," Kozak told reporters, recalling that Ukraine's representatives at the Normandy-format talks and in the Trilateral Contact Group have recently confirmed commitment to the Minsk accords.

"If this statement is confirmed or is not refuted by Ukrainian prime minister or president soon, this will really mean Ukraine's withdrawal from the Minsk agreements and, consecutively, from the Minsk- and Normandy-format negotiations on settling the conflict in Donbas," Kozak explained.

The Kremlin administration official expressed regret over the fact that the resolution of the crisis could be delayed due to Kiev's stand.

If Kiev wants to review the Minsk agreements, it should take into consideration that it could take years to draft new documents on the Donbas crisis settlement, Kozak warned.

