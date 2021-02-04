Moscow expects the relevant international institutions to take measures against Kiev's decision to block Ukrainian opposition broadcasters, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Moscow expects the relevant international institutions to take measures against Kiev's decision to block Ukrainian opposition broadcasters, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree putting into effect the country's security council's decision to impose sanctions for five years against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK broadcasters, and Taras Kozak, a lawmaker from the Opposition Platform For Life party, who owns the channels.

"We expect that the relevant international structures, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Director-General of UNESCO, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and the OSCE ODIHR [the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights], will not remain indifferent, will not turn a blind eye to this outrageous fact, because, indeed, [it is] the most real violation of freedom of speech," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The international institutions in question are expected to "give a proper assessment," as well as take the necessary measures to "force the Ukrainian authorities to comply with the laws of their own country, its international obligations," the diplomat said, adding that Russia will definitely send all the necessary documents to these organizations.

The tv channels that have come under the sanctions are in opposition to the Ukrainian authorities and are associated with one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk. The party condemned this decision and called it a manifestation of dictatorship and infringement of freedom of speech in the country. The TV channels have stopped broadcasting but remained available on YouTube.

The list of restrictions that apply to the TV channels includes blocking their assets, restricting trading operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, suspending the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, canceling or suspending licenses and other permits. The TV companies are also prohibited from using the radio frequency resource of Ukraine and rebroadcasting TV programs.